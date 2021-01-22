1,000 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

