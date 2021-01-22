$104.14 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $104.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.30 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $115.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $430.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.22 million to $471.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $425.23 million, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $455.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%.

WRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,773. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 75,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 86,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

