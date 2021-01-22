1,082 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.61.

Shares of ISRG traded down $54.59 on Friday, reaching $744.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $722.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

