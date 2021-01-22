10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total transaction of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at $85,731,687.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TXG opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

