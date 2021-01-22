1,100 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 9,960.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

RGEN stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $226.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.86 and its 200 day moving average is $167.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $237,349.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

