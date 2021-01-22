$123.32 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report sales of $123.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $155.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $473.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.02 million to $475.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $506.10 million, with estimates ranging from $501.29 million to $512.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 330,828 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in GP Strategies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,792. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.