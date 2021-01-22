1,266 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,302. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

