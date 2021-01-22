$130.72 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post sales of $130.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.97 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. Switch posted sales of $120.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $514.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $515.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $570.46 million, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,336 shares of company stock worth $3,764,419. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

