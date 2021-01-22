$134.55 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce $134.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.50 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $501.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE MYE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.97. 3,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,178. Myers Industries has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 71.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 325.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

