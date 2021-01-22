$14.39 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $14.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.77 million and the highest is $30.30 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $10.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $66.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.17 million to $81.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.85 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $90.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,839 shares of company stock worth $10,876,074. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,175. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

