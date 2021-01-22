$153.54 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $153.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.50 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $155.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $602.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $623.41 million, with estimates ranging from $611.20 million to $631.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

