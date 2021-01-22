1,604 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $5,298,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 28,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

