1,605 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.96.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

