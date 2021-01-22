1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $384,447.42 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $384,447.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,947,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

