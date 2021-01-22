1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Insider Sells $997,668.75 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -27.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

