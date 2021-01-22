1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

1st Source stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $50.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. TheStreet upgraded 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

