$2.70 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post sales of $2.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $8.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

QUIK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,857. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

