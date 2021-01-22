$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

FE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. 3,136,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners grew its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 124.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

