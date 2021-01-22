$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.93 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

