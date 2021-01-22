2,000 Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

KOD stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.33. 170,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.69. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 48,350 shares of company stock worth $7,105,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

