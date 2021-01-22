$201.41 Million in Sales Expected for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report $201.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.90 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. HMS reported sales of $163.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $680.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $739.44 million, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $755.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CJS Securities cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

HMSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 3,148,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HMS by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 56.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

