20,316 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,947 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.