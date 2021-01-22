$21.33 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to post sales of $21.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.26 million to $21.40 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $20.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year sales of $83.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.31 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%.

GPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 121,781 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $227.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

