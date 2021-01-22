2,157 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,303 shares of company stock worth $895,722. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.94 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.