2,203 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,870,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

