$23.13 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $23.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.60 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $95.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.18 million, with estimates ranging from $96.53 million to $102.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

CEVA traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,415. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6,784.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

