$23.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $23.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.38 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $58.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $241.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 28,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,830. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $421.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

