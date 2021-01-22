$238.41 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post sales of $238.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.90 million to $260.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $614.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 695,274 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,609,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HP opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.