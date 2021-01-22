$255.40 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $255.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $262.30 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $245.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE BXS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,427. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

