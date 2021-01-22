$26.99 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post sales of $26.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.08 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $21.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $116.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.19 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.