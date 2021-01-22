$266.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report sales of $266.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $969.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.20 million to $997.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

