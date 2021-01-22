$27.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $27.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $25.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $94.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $115.06 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 59,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRP opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $528.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

