27,292 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Uber Technologies comprises 0.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,510,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,916,516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.