$287.38 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report $287.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.15 million and the lowest is $270.60 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $883.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $979.34 million, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Laureate Education by 35.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

