$32.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $32.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.39 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $288.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $562,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $936,056.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,231 shares of company stock worth $2,294,115. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

