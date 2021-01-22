$33.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $33.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.11 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $37.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $123.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.22 million to $124.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.34 million, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLRC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 2,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,333. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $753.92 million, a P/E ratio of -150.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

