3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,479 shares of company stock worth $189,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.