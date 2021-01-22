$4.00 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post earnings of $4.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80. eHealth posted earnings of $4.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eHealth by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,027,000.

Shares of EHTH traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. 23,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58. eHealth has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

