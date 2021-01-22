405,680 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Avaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avaya by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,558,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.