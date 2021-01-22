$474.03 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $474.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $632.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million.

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 740,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

