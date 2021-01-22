500 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 66,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 541,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,823,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $107.88 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

