5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) Trading Up 0.4%

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

About 5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM)

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

