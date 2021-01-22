51,405 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Shares of BATS XSHD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

