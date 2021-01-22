547 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 52,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

