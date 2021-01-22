55,835 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,441,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

