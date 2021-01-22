600 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $180.40 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $187.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.