$67.25 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $46.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.38 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.95 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $252.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HONE. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $642.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

