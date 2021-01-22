70489 (PAA.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$400.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$553.67 million.

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

