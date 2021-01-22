$74.31 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $74.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.90 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $68.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $308.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $314.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $338.52 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $339.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 239,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

