$77.80 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $77.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $78.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $307.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.30 million to $309.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $315.50 million, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $40.38. 4,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

